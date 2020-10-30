AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A masked woman holds a Winnie the Pooh inflatable balloon inside the Paris subway on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Some doctors expressed relief but busine... A masked woman holds a Winnie the Pooh inflatable balloon inside the Paris subway on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Some doctors expressed relief but business owners despaired as France prepared to shut down again for a month to try to put the brakes on the fast-moving coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

A man prays in the street outside the Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France, after a fatal knife attack on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Several were ... A man prays in the street outside the Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France, after a fatal knife attack on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Several were killed at the church in the Mediterranean city, prompting the prime minister to announce that France was raising its security alert status to the highest level. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

A surfer vaults over a wave during a tow surfing session at Praia do Norte or North Beach in Nazare, Portugal, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A big swell, g... A surfer vaults over a wave during a tow surfing session at Praia do Norte or North Beach in Nazare, Portugal, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A big swell, generated earlier in the week by Hurricane Epsilon in the North Atlantic, reached the Portuguese west coast drawing big wave surfers to Nazare. (AP Photo/Pedro Rocha)

Health workers protest in front of the Palace of the Generalitat, the headquarters of the government of Catalonia, during a protest against their work... Health workers protest in front of the Palace of the Generalitat, the headquarters of the government of Catalonia, during a protest against their working conditions in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. As more of Spain's regions apply border transit restrictions, the government is seeking parliamentary approval to extend the country's newly declared state of emergency to rein in the resurging coronavirus pandemic until May, a proposal that is rejected by some opposition parties. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

An unemployed plumber advertises for work in the Lenasia South area near Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. More than 2 million j... An unemployed plumber advertises for work in the Lenasia South area near Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. More than 2 million jobs have been lost during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic in South Africa, a country of 60 million people. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

Nurses comfort a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Joseph Imbert Hospital Center in Arles, southern France, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.... Nurses comfort a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Joseph Imbert Hospital Center in Arles, southern France, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Many French doctors are urging a new nationwide lockdown, noting that 58% of the country's intensive care units are now occupied by COVID patients, and medical staff are under increasing strain. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Hundreds hold a demonstration shouting slogans against French President Emmanuel Macron in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Oct.28, 2020. Muslims in the... Hundreds hold a demonstration shouting slogans against French President Emmanuel Macron in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Oct.28, 2020. Muslims in the Middle East and beyond are calling for boycotts of French products and for protests as a clash over depictions of the Prophet Muhammad and the limits of free speech intensifies. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

A Carabinieri paramilitary police vehicle patrols an empty street leading to the Spanish Steps and Trinita' dei Monti Church Rome, early Monday, Oct. ... A Carabinieri paramilitary police vehicle patrols an empty street leading to the Spanish Steps and Trinita' dei Monti Church Rome, early Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Since midnight the previous Friday and for the next 30 days, people in Lazio are not allowed to leave their homes from midnight to 5 a.m. daily, except to go to or return from work or for other urgent reasons such as health issues. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

A medical worker talks to a sick woman in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Heavy fig... A medical worker talks to a sick woman in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh continued Thursday with Armenia and Azerbaijan trading blame for new attacks, hostilities that raised the threat of Turkey and Russia being drawn into the conflict. (AP Photo)

Ultraviolet lamps hang in a metro carriage during disinfection procedures at a depot in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. On Wednesday, Preside... Ultraviolet lamps hang in a metro carriage during disinfection procedures at a depot in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin said the government does not plan to impose nationwide lockdown to curb the surge in coronavirus cases across the country. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, second right, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Bor... Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, second right, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Borussia Moenchangladbach at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

OCT. 23 - 29, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

