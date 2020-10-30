  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/10/30 23:31
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, second right, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Bor...
Ultraviolet lamps hang in a metro carriage during disinfection procedures at a depot in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. On Wednesday, Preside...
A medical worker talks to a sick woman in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Heavy fig...
A Carabinieri paramilitary police vehicle patrols an empty street leading to the Spanish Steps and Trinita' dei Monti Church Rome, early Monday, Oct. ...
Hundreds hold a demonstration shouting slogans against French President Emmanuel Macron in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Oct.28, 2020. Muslims in the...
Nurses comfort a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Joseph Imbert Hospital Center in Arles, southern France, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020....
An unemployed plumber advertises for work in the Lenasia South area near Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. More than 2 million j...
Health workers protest in front of the Palace of the Generalitat, the headquarters of the government of Catalonia, during a protest against their work...
A surfer vaults over a wave during a tow surfing session at Praia do Norte or North Beach in Nazare, Portugal, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A big swell, g...
A man prays in the street outside the Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France, after a fatal knife attack on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Several were ...
A masked woman holds a Winnie the Pooh inflatable balloon inside the Paris subway on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Some doctors expressed relief but busine...

OCT. 23 - 29, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

