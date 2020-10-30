  1. Home
  2. Politics

Three Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan’s ADIZ

29th incident since Sept. 16: Ministry of National Defense

  235
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/30 20:41
A Y-8 warplane 

A Y-8 warplane  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese Y-8 warplanes entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Friday (Oct. 30), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

It was the 29th such incident since Sept. 16, CNA reported. Most of the incursions have occurred over the Taiwan Strait southwest of Taiwan’s main island, with Friday’s incident no exception.

Taiwan’s Air Force scrambled jets to ward the Chinese planes off by issuing radio warnings. In addition, air defense missile systems were deployed to monitor the three warplanes’ activities in the area, the military said.

China’s violations of the Taiwanese ADIZ have continued unabated over the past few months, while the United States Air Force has also several times sent aircraft flying close to Taiwan, a move interpreted as a warning to China but also designed to gather information about Chinese military maneuvers in the region, reports said.
Y-8
ADIZ
Ministry of National Defense
Air Force

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Air Force grounds F-5s pending crash probe
Taiwan's Air Force grounds F-5s pending crash probe
2020/10/30 11:15
Chinese electronic warfare plane flies into Taiwan ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane flies into Taiwan ADIZ
2020/10/30 10:15
Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ twice in one day
Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ twice in one day
2020/10/29 11:32
Taiwanese pilot dies after F-5E fighter jet crashes into sea
Taiwanese pilot dies after F-5E fighter jet crashes into sea
2020/10/29 10:15
Chinese military plane again crosses into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane again crosses into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/10/28 12:48