Three Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese Y-8 warplanes entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Friday (Oct. 30), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

It was the 29th such incident since Sept. 16, CNA reported. Most of the incursions have occurred over the Taiwan Strait southwest of Taiwan’s main island, with Friday’s incident no exception.

Taiwan’s Air Force scrambled jets to ward the Chinese planes off by issuing radio warnings. In addition, air defense missile systems were deployed to monitor the three warplanes’ activities in the area, the military said.

China’s violations of the Taiwanese ADIZ have continued unabated over the past few months, while the United States Air Force has also several times sent aircraft flying close to Taiwan, a move interpreted as a warning to China but also designed to gather information about Chinese military maneuvers in the region, reports said.

