Taiwan medical alliance competes for human rights award in France

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese medical association has applied to compete for a major human rights prize in France in order to highlight the island’s neglect by the World Health Organization, reports said Friday (Oct. 30).

The Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance in Taiwan announced it had submitted the necessary documents with the CNCDH (Commission Nationale Consultative des Droits de l’Homme) as the French commission’s basic principles coincided with the principles it had held dear for the past 25 years.

As of Oct. 26, 187 candidacies from 62 countries had already been received, the commission said on its website. The jury will announce five award winners and five special mentions on Dec. 10, Human Rights Day.

If the Taiwanese foundation won a prize, it would show that the efforts of all Taiwanese on behalf of medical rights had won global recognition, CNA quoted foundation executive director Lin Shih-chia (林世嘉) as saying.

Supporters of WHO membership have emphasized that Taiwan’s efficient response to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has shown it deserves to join the organization, both as a recipient of its information and as a potential supplier of valid assistance and advice to other countries fighting the pandemic.

