Photo of the Day: Swallows tie the knot in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A British artist earlier this month created this whimsical mural on an apartment building in Kaohsiung.

Alice Tams, who currently lives in Taipei, specializes in the illustration of animals wearing human clothing, particularly birds with hats. The work was commissioned by the Arcade Art Gallery and funded by the Kaohsiung Lingya District Office, as part of an ongoing program that brings in artists to create murals in the city.

Regarding her inspiration for the mural, Tams said that swallows "signify the return of spring to Taiwan and it's said to bring great luck when one chooses to nest above your home."

She said that she chose six as an auspicious number and in the painting the birds can be seen working together to tie a lucky knot and carry coins to bring good fortune to the area.

Those wishing to view the piece can find it at 20, Lane 9, Chengqing Road Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung City.



(Arcade Art Gallery photo)