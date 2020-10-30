Digital Taiwan Roundtable calls for government action on digital transformation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Digital Taiwan Roundtable (台灣數位科技與政策協進會) vowed to push for national digital transformation as it elected a new president in Taipei on Friday (Oct. 30).

After his re-election, Luis Ko (高志明), incumbent president of the organization and I-Mei Foods Co. CEO, stated that he will continue to offer advice on behalf of industry players and prod the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration to bring about positive changes to Taiwan’s ICT technology development.

Ko, a longtime supporter of the development of Taiwanese agricultural development, has also been devoted to high-tech advancements in the country. In 1998, he founded Openfind Information Technology, a software and services provider that has since expanded its presence to overseas markets.

Vice Premier and former Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) gave a speech on Taiwan’s industrial development in which he shared with the audience the government’s role in driving industrial upgrades. In addition to fostering digital talent, the government has spearheaded industrial restructuring amid the nation's pivot to high-end manufacturing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), for example, has become the poster child of the country’s chipmaking prowess. The government has assisted the firm in boosting its capacity to manufacture advanced chips, Shen reckoned, helping fortify Taiwan’s status as a “silicon shield.”

Shen pledged continued administrative assistance on driving local growth by investing more in niche markets such as 5G, AI, and green energy. He also promised to offer incentives to lure foreign tech giants such as Microsoft and Google.

The Digital Taiwan Roundtable has steadily grown its membership and participated in a number of information-related events. In addition, it has actively promoted the country’s information security convention, CYBERSEC 2020, and called for the establishment of a Cabinet-level digital ministry. It is also set to co-host the g0v summit 2020.





Digital Taiwan Roundtable President Ko (Taiwan News photo)