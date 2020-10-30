  1. Home
  2. Business

Digital Taiwan Roundtable calls for government action on digital transformation

Luis Ko re-elected as organization’s president, urges changes in Taiwan's digital environment

By Sophia Yang, Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/30 17:30
Digital Taiwan Roundtable President Ko (fourth left), Vice Premier Shen (fifth left) (Taiwan News photo)

Digital Taiwan Roundtable President Ko (fourth left), Vice Premier Shen (fifth left) (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Digital Taiwan Roundtable (台灣數位科技與政策協進會) vowed to push for national digital transformation as it elected a new president in Taipei on Friday (Oct. 30).

After his re-election, Luis Ko (高志明), incumbent president of the organization and I-Mei Foods Co. CEO, stated that he will continue to offer advice on behalf of industry players and prod the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration to bring about positive changes to Taiwan’s ICT technology development.

Ko, a longtime supporter of the development of Taiwanese agricultural development, has also been devoted to high-tech advancements in the country. In 1998, he founded Openfind Information Technology, a software and services provider that has since expanded its presence to overseas markets.

Vice Premier and former Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) gave a speech on Taiwan’s industrial development in which he shared with the audience the government’s role in driving industrial upgrades. In addition to fostering digital talent, the government has spearheaded industrial restructuring amid the nation's pivot to high-end manufacturing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), for example, has become the poster child of the country’s chipmaking prowess. The government has assisted the firm in boosting its capacity to manufacture advanced chips, Shen reckoned, helping fortify Taiwan’s status as a “silicon shield.”

Shen pledged continued administrative assistance on driving local growth by investing more in niche markets such as 5G, AI, and green energy. He also promised to offer incentives to lure foreign tech giants such as Microsoft and Google.

The Digital Taiwan Roundtable has steadily grown its membership and participated in a number of information-related events. In addition, it has actively promoted the country’s information security convention, CYBERSEC 2020, and called for the establishment of a Cabinet-level digital ministry. It is also set to co-host the g0v summit 2020.



Digital Taiwan Roundtable President Ko (Taiwan News photo)
Digital Taiwan Roundtable
I-Mei
Luis Ko
digital
high-tech

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan, US, Japan stage workshop on intellectual property protection
Taiwan, US, Japan stage workshop on intellectual property protection
2020/10/15 17:52
Taiwan to roll out electronic ID card in July 2021
Taiwan to roll out electronic ID card in July 2021
2020/10/05 15:18
Taiwan rises to No. 11 in world in digital competitiveness
Taiwan rises to No. 11 in world in digital competitiveness
2020/10/01 17:17
Digital minister attributes Taiwan's thriving democracy to trust in its citizens
Digital minister attributes Taiwan's thriving democracy to trust in its citizens
2020/09/25 11:18
Taiwan’s MOI plans to charge NT$900 for reissue of digital ID card
Taiwan’s MOI plans to charge NT$900 for reissue of digital ID card
2020/08/26 16:04