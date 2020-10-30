  1. Home
  2. Politics

Barbra Streisand lauds Taiwan's 'wonderful female president' for coronavirus achievement

Streisand praises 'wonderful female president' for her 'real leadership' during coronavirus outbreak

  128
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/30 17:13
Barbra Streisand (left), Tsai Ing-wen. (Facebook, Barbra Streisand/CNA photos)

Barbra Streisand (left), Tsai Ing-wen. (Facebook, Barbra Streisand/CNA photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renowned American singer and actress Barbra Streisand on Oct. 24 praised Taiwan's "wonderful female president' for her "real leadership" in quelling its Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

With the U.S. presidential election rapidly approaching, many are considering it a referendum on Trump's performance amid the country's ever-rising coronavirus cases. In response to claims by Trump that the U.S. is "rounding the corner" on the coronavirus, Streisand on Oct. 24 retweeted an article stating that hospitalizations are up by 40 percent and wrote, "Trump is lying again."

Later that day, Streisand posted a tweet in which she pointed out that despite Taiwan's population of nearly 24 million, it has only had seven deaths from COVID-19. Taking a jab at Trump, Streisand lauded Taiwan's impressive handling of the coronavirus as the result of "real leadership" from the country's "wonderful female president."

In a second tweet mentioning Taiwan that same day, Streisand retweeted an article posted by Taiwan News on April 6, which cited her as saying that despite its close proximity to China and frequent flights from Wuhan, Taiwan had managed to "stave off the worst" of the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that Tsai's response to her April tweet was an offer to share Taiwan's experiences in containing the virus with the world.

Streisand then wrote: "Was Trump reluctant to take advice from a woman president?" Taiwan on Thursday (Oct. 29) marked 200 days without a confirmed local case of the coronavirus.
Wuhan coronavirus
Taiwan Can Help
coronavirus pandemic
pandemic
Tsai Ing-wen
Barbra Streisand

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan marks 200 days without local coronavirus case
Taiwan marks 200 days without local coronavirus case
2020/10/29 16:41
Taiwanese woman contracts coronavirus from dinner party in US
Taiwanese woman contracts coronavirus from dinner party in US
2020/10/29 15:10
Taiwan, South Korea, China successful against economic impact of virus: Singapore
Taiwan, South Korea, China successful against economic impact of virus: Singapore
2020/10/28 19:04
Taiwan to promote ties with US regardless of election outcome: President Tsai
Taiwan to promote ties with US regardless of election outcome: President Tsai
2020/10/28 17:42
Indonesian teen in Taiwan tests positive for coronavirus after quarantine ends
Indonesian teen in Taiwan tests positive for coronavirus after quarantine ends
2020/10/28 14:47