Barbra Streisand lauds Taiwan's 'wonderful female president' for coronavirus achievement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renowned American singer and actress Barbra Streisand on Oct. 24 praised Taiwan's "wonderful female president' for her "real leadership" in quelling its Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

With the U.S. presidential election rapidly approaching, many are considering it a referendum on Trump's performance amid the country's ever-rising coronavirus cases. In response to claims by Trump that the U.S. is "rounding the corner" on the coronavirus, Streisand on Oct. 24 retweeted an article stating that hospitalizations are up by 40 percent and wrote, "Trump is lying again."

Later that day, Streisand posted a tweet in which she pointed out that despite Taiwan's population of nearly 24 million, it has only had seven deaths from COVID-19. Taking a jab at Trump, Streisand lauded Taiwan's impressive handling of the coronavirus as the result of "real leadership" from the country's "wonderful female president."

In a second tweet mentioning Taiwan that same day, Streisand retweeted an article posted by Taiwan News on April 6, which cited her as saying that despite its close proximity to China and frequent flights from Wuhan, Taiwan had managed to "stave off the worst" of the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that Tsai's response to her April tweet was an offer to share Taiwan's experiences in containing the virus with the world.

Streisand then wrote: "Was Trump reluctant to take advice from a woman president?" Taiwan on Thursday (Oct. 29) marked 200 days without a confirmed local case of the coronavirus.

Taiwan, a country with almost 24 million people, has had 7 total COVID-19 deaths!

This is what real leadership looks like from Taiwan’s wonderful female president @iingwen. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 23, 2020