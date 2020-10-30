AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A health official from the district office wearing a protective gear disinfects as a precaution against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Thursda... A health official from the district office wearing a protective gear disinfects as a precaution against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A man who lives inside the North Cemetery relaxes on his hammock on top of tombs on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Manila, Philippines. The government o... A man who lives inside the North Cemetery relaxes on his hammock on top of tombs on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Manila, Philippines. The government ordered all private and public cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums to be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 to prevent people from gathering during the observance of the traditionally crowded All Saints Day and to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Kashmiris assemble near a house damaged after a gunbattle in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Two suspected rebels were ... Kashmiris assemble near a house damaged after a gunbattle in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Two suspected rebels were killed during the gunfight that erupted shortly after scores of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation based on a tip about the presence of rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

People wearing face masks trek up to Khalia top as snow clad Himalayan ranges of Panchchuli mountains are seen behind near Munsiyari in the Indian sta... People wearing face masks trek up to Khalia top as snow clad Himalayan ranges of Panchchuli mountains are seen behind near Munsiyari in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. India confirmed coronavirus caseload surpassed 8 million on Thursday with daily infections dipping to the lowest level this week, as concerns grew over a major Hindu festival season and winter setting in. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A veiled Kashmiri Muslim woman walks in a cold morning on the banks of Babdemb Lake in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (A... A veiled Kashmiri Muslim woman walks in a cold morning on the banks of Babdemb Lake in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

A duck spreads its wings in a pond as fall foliage colors are reflected on the water Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Nagano, central Japan. (AP Photo/Kiich... A duck spreads its wings in a pond as fall foliage colors are reflected on the water Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Nagano, central Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Chinese paramilitary policemen wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus march down a staircase outside the Great Hall of the Peop... Chinese paramilitary policemen wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus march down a staircase outside the Great Hall of the People after attending the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of China's entry into the 1950-53 Korean War, in Beijing Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A man checks his mobile phone as he sits amid physical distancing markers prior to the start of a movie at CGV Cinemas theater in Jakarta, Indonesia, ... A man checks his mobile phone as he sits amid physical distancing markers prior to the start of a movie at CGV Cinemas theater in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The cinema reopened this week after months of closure due to coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

A pro-democracy protester, partly seen at left, and a bus ticket clerk gesture three-fingered flash each other, in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 25,... A pro-democracy protester, partly seen at left, and a bus ticket clerk gesture three-fingered flash each other, in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Pro-democracy protesters in Thailand gathered again Sunday in Bangkok, seeking to keep up pressure on the government a day ahead of a special session of Parliament called to try to ease political tensions. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Pro-democracy protesters perform on a mock "red carpet" fashion show billed as a counterpoint to a fashion show being held by one of the monarchy's pr... Pro-democracy protesters perform on a mock "red carpet" fashion show billed as a counterpoint to a fashion show being held by one of the monarchy's princesses nearby in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The protesters continued to gather Thursday, led by their three main demands of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's resignation, changes to a constitution that was drafted under military rule and reforms to the constitutional monarchy. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Pro-democracy demonstrators shine their mobile phone lights as they march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A... Pro-democracy demonstrators shine their mobile phone lights as they march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. As lawmakers debated in a special session in Parliament that was called to address political tensions, student-led rallies were set to continue with a march through central Bangkok on Monday evening to the German Embassy, apparently to bring attention to the time King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends in Germany. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

OCT. 23-29, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

