AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By  Associated Press
2020/10/30 12:36
Pro-democracy demonstrators shine their mobile phone lights as they march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A...
Pro-democracy protesters perform on a mock "red carpet" fashion show billed as a counterpoint to a fashion show being held by one of the monarchy's pr...
A pro-democracy protester, partly seen at left, and a bus ticket clerk gesture three-fingered flash each other, in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 25,...
A man checks his mobile phone as he sits amid physical distancing markers prior to the start of a movie at CGV Cinemas theater in Jakarta, Indonesia, ...
Chinese paramilitary policemen wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus march down a staircase outside the Great Hall of the Peop...
A duck spreads its wings in a pond as fall foliage colors are reflected on the water Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Nagano, central Japan. (AP Photo/Kiich...
A veiled Kashmiri Muslim woman walks in a cold morning on the banks of Babdemb Lake in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (A...
People wearing face masks trek up to Khalia top as snow clad Himalayan ranges of Panchchuli mountains are seen behind near Munsiyari in the Indian sta...
Kashmiris assemble near a house damaged after a gunbattle in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Two suspected rebels were ...
A man who lives inside the North Cemetery relaxes on his hammock on top of tombs on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Manila, Philippines. The government o...
A health official from the district office wearing a protective gear disinfects as a precaution against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Thursda...

OCT. 23-29, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

