Logistics Customers in China Select Infor to overhaul business and streamline operations

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 30 October 2020 - Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Infor Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) continue to be the solution of choice for logistics providers in China -- the latest adopters being Genzon Cold Chain Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd.





Infor is focused on providing logistics solutions that meet the diverse needs of distribution centers globally, helping businesses manage activities holistically and integrating capabilities for warehouse management, labor management, transportation management and more. As Infor continues to grow its global distribution center client base, an increasing number of customers are realizing the power of Infor's logistics solutions to streamline warehouse operations.





Genzon Cold Chain Co., Ltd

Genzon Cold Chain Co., Ltd., a service provider for high-tech industrial solutions, is leveraging Infor Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to overhaul its cold chain logistics business and deliver even more streamlined services to its customers. The move is being supported by Infor's partner in China, SIS Global.





Genzon Cold Chain chose Infor for its expertise in the provision of third-party logistics (3PL) solutions -- its strong support for automated equipment, integrated interfaces, its ability to implement solutions at the practical level and its efficacy proven through rich case studies. Infor WMS are highly scalable and will be able to cater to customers' needs and those of the business as the company expands.

"Infor Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) helps our customers by providing them world-class cold chain logistics solutions that are powerful enough to support large scale projects, and flexible enough to meet individualized needs," said Huang Shaosheng, COO of Genzon. "Deploying Infor's industry-specific solutions has been easy, and we are confident that Infor WMS will continue to support both our business needs and those of our customers', well into the future."

Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd. is a provider of electrical and mechanical insulation solutions for the Automotive, Electrical/Utility, Electronics and Communications markets. A global company with Chinese roots, it selected Infor WMS as the solution of choice to help revamp its warehouse business.

Infor WMS will allow Shenzhen Woer to manage distribution center activities holistically. Meanwhile, Infor SCE will help the company automate and simplify complex warehouse and transportation management processes by integrating capabilities for warehouse management, labor management, 3PL billing, transportation management and other processes critical to the success of logistics service providers.

"As a large heat shrink manufacturer operating multiple global warehouses, we needed warehouse management solutions that would simplify and streamline our processes throughout all of our locations," said Zhou Guohua, CIO at Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd. "We selected Infor because of their deep industry expertise. Its industry-specific, purpose-built software helps to simplify the implementation process and makes the complex work of managing warehouse operations easier."

"Infor is committed to providing industry-specific cloud solutions to help provide enterprises with agility and flexibility to help drive performance and scalability, and assist in reducing time-to-value," said Becky Xie, Vice President of Sales for Greater China and Korea. "We look forward to helping Genzon Cold Chain and Shenzhen Woer overhaul their distribution and supply chains business segments, and realize quick business impacts."





Media contact

Phyllis Tan

Infor Asia Pacific

+65 9799 9133

Phyllis.tan@infor.com

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.



