Bernie Sanders lauds Taiwan for going 'coronavirus-free for 200 days'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Thursday evening (Oct. 29) lauded Taiwan's milestone of 200 days without a local Wuhan coronavirus case, attributing it to the country's universal healthcare system working in tandem with its epidemic control authorities.

On Thursday, Taiwan marked 200 days without a local coronavirus infection, nearly doubling the record set by other countries lauded by Western media for their handling of the disease. In response, Sanders posted a tweet in which he announced Taiwan has been "coronavirus-free for 200 days" and pointed out that the country has only seen 550 coronavirus cases and seven deaths from the disease during the entire pandemic.

Rhetorically asking "How'd they do it?" Sanders explained that "They believe in science." He then listed key aspects of Taiwan's strategy to contain the outbreak, including targeted testing, contact tracing, 14-day quarantines, government-mandated mask distribution, and "guaranteeing health care to all."

The senator then called on the U.S. to "do the same." He ended the tweet with the hashtag "#MedicareForAll."

The post soon gained 28,000 likes and 5,000 retweets. The most liked among the 600 comments was one by Twitter user Veritas, who pointed out that in a recent CNN interview, former Taiwanese Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) had stated that Taiwan's single-payer healthcare system was key to the nation's success.

During an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sept. 13, Chen said strict quarantines mean no major lockdown has been required and businesses have been able to stay open. Chen emphasized that although 250,000 people have had to sacrifice 14 days of their time, it assured that 23 million could "work normally and live normally," thus reducing COVID-19's economic impact on Taiwan. Chen said the problems in the U.S. stem from an early lack of recognition of the infectiousness of the disease and a failure to take the necessary steps to prevent its spread, such as personal hygiene, social distancing, and avoidance of large gatherings.