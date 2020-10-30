Excessive levels of bacteria found in food sold by Taiwan retailers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Excessive levels of E. Coli bacteria and other types of bacteria have been detected in 12 microwave food products sold by well-known Taiwanese retailers, including 7-Eleven, Family Mart, Wellcome, OK Mart, and PX Mart.

Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Thursday (Oct. 29) that it had sampled 290 microwave meals from 190 convenience stores and supermarkets across the country between July and August. Of the items, aerobic plate counts revealed 12 surpassed the acceptable levels of bacteria set by the government.

The FDA pointed out that products with high amounts of harmful bacteria include chive dumplings, pre-cooked potstickers, spaghetti, rice burgers, roasted chicken sandwiches, and assorted barbecued items. In addition, it added that inaccurate nutrition facts were printed on the labels of four lunch boxes sold at Family Mart and OK Mart.

The agency said the retailers were fined a total of NT$160,000 (US$5,594) for violating the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法). It reminded the public to avoid food vendors with unhygienic environments and to consume food shortly after purchasing, reported CNA.