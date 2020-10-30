Malaysian student strangled to death in southern Taiwan, man confesses to crime

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a Malaysian woman went missing on Wednesday (Oct. 28), police on Thursday (Oct. 29) apprehended a suspect, who confessed to killing her by strangulation and disposing of her body.

A 24-year-old Malaysian surnamed Chung (鍾) who was studying in Tainan went missing on the evening of Oct. 28. An initial police investigation determined that she had been abducted, and the next day, police apprehended a suspect surnamed Liang (梁), who confessed to killing Chung and discarding her body, reported CNA.

The Guiren Precinct of the Tainan City Police Department stated that the university where Chung was enrolled had contacted the Tainan Special Task Force of the National Immigration Agency (NIA) at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 to report she had been missing since the previous evening. The NIA then requested assistance from the police in investigating the matter.

After viewing surveillance camera footage, police discovered that Chung had been walking near Changda Road close to the viaduct of the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) Shalun Line at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28. She disappeared after walking north along the underpass beneath the viaduct, near the entrance to her university.

After reviewing the footage, police investigated the scene and found Chung's right shoe lying on the underpass of the TRA viaduct. Police deduced that Chung had been taken against her will.



Police reviewing evidence in Alian District. (Tainan Police Department photo)

Surveillance footage also revealed a suspicious vehicle present at the time of her disappearance. Investigators were able to glean the car's license plate from the footage and found that Liang was the owner of the vehicle.

Liang's residence was listed in Kaohsiung's Alian District. Officers found him at his residence and took him to the police station.

Police pointed out that during questioning, Liang was initially evasive about his knowledge of the case. However, after police pressed on with the questioning, Liang admitted to strangling Chung with a rope.



Facebook image of Chung.

Liang confessed that after he killed Chung, he took her body to an area of Alian District, where he disposed of it. Police later found the body lying on a slope wearing only underwear and with a rope still around the neck.

Police suspect that Liang had initially planned to sexually assault the woman. He allegedly had been hiding and waiting for a young woman who was walking alone, reported China Times.

He had allegedly planned to use a rope to restrain his victim and drag her to his car. However, Police suspect that as Chung resisted Liang's assault, he tightened the noose around her neck, suffocating her.