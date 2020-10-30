Chinese electronic warfare plane flies into Taiwan ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Oct. 29), marking the 28th time People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft have penetrated the zone since Sept. 16.

A single Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ Thursday morning, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND). Fighter jets were scrambled, radio warnings were issued, and air defense missile systems were deployed to track the Y-9.

China’s latest string of intrusions began on Sept. 16 when two Shaanxi Y-8s crossed into the southwest portion of the identification zone. On Sept. 18, Beijing sent 18 warplanes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighter jets divided into five groups — to conduct flights in the Taiwan Strait to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest corner of its ADIZ, with some crossing the median line in the strait.

The next day, an additional 19 planes, including bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six different sorties between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest portion of the ADIZ, with some aircraft again flying over the median line. One to three Chinese aircraft also violated the ADIZ on Sept. 21, 22, 23, 24, and 29 and on Oct. 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 21, 25, 26, and 27.

On Oct. 28, Chinese planes intruded into the ADIZ twice in one day. In addition, on Oct. 22, a Chinese drone also crossed into the southwest corner of the identification area, according to MND Deputy Chief of Staff Chiu Shu-hua (丘樹華).



Chinese Y-9's flight path on Oct. 29 (MND image)