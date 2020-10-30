  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Teachers improvise to make hybrid learning work

By MARY ALTAFFER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/10/30 05:20
A teacher's assistant helps a first grade student with her work during the coronavirus outbreak in the hallway of School 16, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, i...
Framed through a classroom window, a teacher conducts a class during the coronavirus outbreak at Roosevelt High School - Early College Studies, Thursd...
Global history teacher Alis Anasol writes the schedule on a white board in her classroom at West Brooklyn Community High School, Thursday, Oct. 29, 20...
Instructor Frank Esposito submits to a COVID-19 nasal swab test at West Brooklyn Community High School, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in New York. The high...
Student Kenny Scottborough, 19, of the Bronx, works on a laptop in a science class at West Brooklyn Community High School, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in...
Students sit behind plexiglass at their desks during the coronavirus outbreak as Brian Scarano teaches a fourth grade English class at the Osborn Scho...
First grade teacher Megan Garner-Jones teaches students participating remotely and in person during the coronavirus outbreak at School 16, Tuesday, Oc...
Students, teachers, administrators and counselors listen as principal Malik Lewis, foreground, second from left, teaches a history lesson during a piz...
Lisa Seale wears a face mask as she teaches chemistry to 11th and 12th graders who are participating in person and remotely during the coronavirus out...
Daniel Colli teaches a 10th grade social studies class during the coronavirus outbreak at Roosevelt High School - Early College Studies, Thursday, Oct...
Erick DiVito demonstrates the clarinet as he teaches a remote music class during the coronavirus outbreak at the Osborn School, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020,...
Junior and senior students use smart phones and tablets to do their work in a chemistry class during the coronavirus outbreak at Roosevelt High School...
Charisma Poliandro, right, sits with several teachers as she listens during a combination trivia/current events quiz and pizza party in the cafeteria ...
Francesca Martilotta teaches a fourth grade English class outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak at the Osborn School, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Rye...
Physical education teachers Jonathan Tuttle, bottom, and Steven Lennon teach a class remotely from the gym at the Osborn School during the coronavirus...
A student works at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School during the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in White Plains, N.Y. (AP Phot...
First grade students sit at their desks set up for proper social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak at the Osborn School, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 202...
Students sit in a distanced pattern from their classmates during the coronavirus outbreak in a Kindergarten class at School 16, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020...
Marissa De Gaetano, center, looks over a student's shoulder as she teaches a class with students who are autistic during the coronavirus outbreak at R...
Kindergarten students check to make sure they are standing at the proper social distancing space as they line up to go outside during the coronavirus ...
A first grader wears a face mask while doing work in the library during the coronavirus outbreak at the Post Road Elementary School, Thursday, Oct. 1,...
Desks and supplies sit stacked in the auditorium which is being used as storage during the coronavirus outbreak at the Osborn School, Tuesday, Oct. 6,...
A student runs down a hallway with markers for proper social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak at the Post Road Elementary School, Thursday, ...
West Brooklyn Community High School students grab slices of pizza in the cafeteria, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in New York, following a current events/t...
Kenny Scottborough, 19, goes up for a shot in an empty gymnasium at West Brooklyn Community High School, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in New York. The hig...

NEW YORK (AP) — When New York schools reopened in September it was anything but business as usual. With state guidelines for social distancing making it impossible for all students to attend classes in person at the same time, educators prepared for a hybrid model of instruction.

Besides preparing lesson plans and decorating classrooms with the usual “Welcome Back” posters and inspirational quotes, teachers and IT personnel set up computers, cameras, and document readers to be able to reach students who are learning remotely.

Educators now deliver their lessons to half empty classrooms as well as computer screens filled with faces of children logged in from home. As they move from desk to desk helping students with their lessons, they also remind those at home to unmute their computers so they can be heard responding to questions.

Everywhere, teachers are improvising. Classes are held outdoors. Physical education instructors demonstrate exercise techniques in front of a camera in empty gymnasiums. In some cases, hallways are used for one-on-one instruction or remote learning classrooms. Auditoriums, previously used for school assemblies, are storing furniture and equipment.

One thing that hasn’t changed is teachers’ dedication to their students and the pride they put into their work. Teachers are making the most of the changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.