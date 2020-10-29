Another NFC West showdown as Seahawks host 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO (4-3) at SEATTLE (5-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Seahawks by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - 49ers 4-3; Seahawks 4-2

SERIES RECORD - Seahawks lead 26-17

LAST MEETING - 49ers beat Seahawks 26-21, Dec. 29, 2019 at Seattle

LAST WEEK - 49ers beat Patriots 33-6; Seahawks lost to Cardinals 37-34, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING - 49ers No. 13; Seahawks No. 4

49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (8), PASS (21).

49ERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (3).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (12), PASS (2).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE - OVERALL (32), RUSH (13), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - It’s the first matchup for the NFC West rivals since Week 17 of last season when Seattle’s Jacob Hollister was tackled just shy of the goal line on the final play and San Francisco pulled out a 26-21 victory to win the division. ... San Francisco has started 3-0 on the road this season. The Niners have won their first four road games eight times, including last season when they opened 5-0 away from home. ... WR Brandon Aiyuk had six catches for 115 yards last week, the fourth most yards by a 49ers rookie since the merger. ... The Niners have won two straight following back-to-back home losses. ... San Francisco has had 37 rush attempts in each of the past two weeks. The Niners had 197 yards and four TDs on the ground vs. New England. Those were the second-most TD runs and fourth-most yards rushing in coach Kyle Shanahan’s four seasons. ... San Francisco will be without leading rusher Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle), as well as No. 1 WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring). ... The Niners had four interceptions and allowed no TDs last week to the Patriots. ... The 49ers have scored an opening-drive TD in two straight games. They have done that three in a row only once in the past six seasons, it in 2019. ... San Francisco FB Kyle Juszczyk has rushed for a TD in back-to-back games. ... The Niners are one of three teams with at least seven players who have scored two or more TDs. ... The Seahawks took their first loss last week when leading by four or more points at halftime since before Russell Wilson became the starting quarterback in 2012. The Seahawks had been 59-0 in those games. ... Wilson has tied Peyton Manning’s mark with 22 touchdown passes in the first six games of the season. Wilson is 31-8 in his career in games following a loss. ... Wilson threw for 388 yards and ran for another 84 yards last week vs. Arizona. He’s the second QB in league history to pass for at least 350 yards and run for 75 yards in the same game, joining Michael Vick. ... Seattle is unsure the status of starting RB Chris Carson after he left last week’s game with a foot sprain. Backup Carlos Hyde is also in doubt with a tight hamstring. ... WR Tyler Lockett became the third player in league history to have at least 15 catches, 200 yards receiving and three touchdowns in a game last week. Lockett joined Jimmy Smith and Steve Largent in accomplishing the feat. ... Seattle acquired defensive end Carlos Dunlap from Cincinnati this week, although he won’t make his debut for the Seahawks until Week 9. Seattle had zero quarterback hits last week vs. Arizona and has just nine sacks on the season. Only five teams have fewer sacks than Seattle. ... The Seahawks are still unsure if S Jamal Adams will return this week after missing the past three games with a groin injury. If Adams doesn’t play, the Seahawks could be down two starters in the secondary with CB Shaquill Griffin in concussion protocol. ... Fantasy tip: With Samuel out and facing the worst pass defense in the NFL, Aiyuk could be in for a big day.

