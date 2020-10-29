Argentine police evict protesters occupying contested land

A man is detained by police during the eviction of a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court or... A man is detained by police during the eviction of a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who have been squatting at the camp since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A shack home burns as people are evicted from a squatters camp by police in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A cou... A shack home burns as people are evicted from a squatters camp by police in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who have been squatting at the camp since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A woman carries a baby amid her belongings and destroyed shack as police evict people from a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argent... A woman carries a baby amid her belongings and destroyed shack as police evict people from a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who are squatting here since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Police carry out an eviction at a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction ... Police carry out an eviction at a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who are squatting here since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A family with their pet dog stands with their belongings after their shack home was destroyed by police carrying out the eviction of a squatters camp ... A family with their pet dog stands with their belongings after their shack home was destroyed by police carrying out the eviction of a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who are squatting here since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Police carry out evictions at a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of... Police carry out evictions at a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who are squatting here since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Police carry out an eviction at a squatters camp where a shack home burns in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A co... Police carry out an eviction at a squatters camp where a shack home burns in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who are squatting here since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Police destroy shack homes as they carry out evictions at a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A c... Police destroy shack homes as they carry out evictions at a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who are squatting here since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

People fight back as police carry out evictions at their squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A cour... People fight back as police carry out evictions at their squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who have been squatting at the camp since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Police destroy a shack home as they carry out evictions at a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A ... Police destroy a shack home as they carry out evictions at a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who are squatting here since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Police destroy shack homes as they carry out the eviction of a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. ... Police destroy shack homes as they carry out the eviction of a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who are squatting here since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Women are detained by police carrying out evictions at a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A cour... Women are detained by police carrying out evictions at a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who are squatting here since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

GUERNICA, Argentina (AP) — Argentine police clashed with a group of protesters on Thursday while evicting them from makeshift homes on a contested property south of the capital, Buenos Aires. Six police officers were injured and at least 30 people were arrested, according to authorities.

Hundreds of families had been living in shacks on the land in the town of Guernica for more than three months, in a reflection of the growing poverty and lack of housing for many people in Argentina. The pandemic and lockdowns aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 have aggravated the country’s economic problems.

The owners of the occupied land in Guernica had gone to court to reclaim the property.

Many people left peacefully when security forces entered the property early Thursday after negotiations between authorities and the occupants failed. Some resisted, throwing stones at police.

Police then demolished the homes, some of which were made of wood, cardboard and sheet metal.

Some 600 families had previously signed an agreement with authorities to leave the property. In return, they received building materials and money to pay rent.