  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/10/29 22:00

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113
New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143
N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115
Houston 1 6 0 .142 166 217
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .142 154 220
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104
Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221
Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143
Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197
Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 2 4 1 .357 163 196
Dallas 2 5 0 .285 176 243
Washington 2 5 0 .285 133 165
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142
New Orleans 4 2 0 .666 180 174
Carolina 3 4 0 .428 162 168
Atlanta 1 6 0 .142 184 207
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159
Chicago 5 2 0 .714 138 140
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 176 124
San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136

___

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia

Monday, Nov. 9

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.