Old Pats meet: Brady and Buccaneers face Judge and Giants

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (5-2) at NEW YORK GIANTS (1-6)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE - Buccaneers by 8 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Tampa Bay 4-2-1; Giants 4-3

SERIES RECORD - Giants lead 16-7

LAST MEETING - Giants beat Buccaneers 32-31 on Sept. 22, 2019 at Tampa

LAST WEEK - Buccaneers beat Raiders 45-20; Giants lost to Eagles 22-21

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bucs No. 6, Giants No. 30

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (19), PASS (8).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (1), PASS (9).

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (27), PASS (30).

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (8), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- The Buccaneers have lost six of seven to the Giants. ... Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns last week and now has an NFL career-best 559 TD passes, one more than the Saints' Drew Brees. ... Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski have combined for 92 TDs, tied with Hall of Famers Steve Young and Jerry Rice for the second-most touchdowns by a pairing in NFL history. Peyton Manning and Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison are No. 1 with 114. ... Gronk has TD catches in two straight games. ... RB Ronald Jones is fourth in the league with 506 yards rushing. ... WR Scotty Miller had a career-high six catches for 109 yards and a TD against Las Vegas. ... LB Devin White had 11 tackles, a career-high three sacks and a forced fumble against the Raiders. ... LB Shaq Barrett had a career-best four sacks and two forced fumbles against the Giants last year. ... Rookie S Antoine Winfield had his first career interception Sunday. ... Giants coach Joe Judge was either a Patriots assistant coach or coordinator for three of Brady's six Super Bowl wins. ... QB Daniel Jones made his first career start last year against the Bucs and threw for 336 yards and two TDs and ran for two more, including winner. ... Jones has a team-high 296 yards rushing on 31 carries, a 9.5-yard average. It is the highest by an NFL quarterback with that many attempts since 1992, when Young averaged 9.6 yards (297 yards on 31 carries) for the 49ers. ... WR Sterling Shepard returned from IR and had six catches for 59 yards and a TD against Philadelphia. He had seven receptions for 100 yards and one TD against Tampa Bay last year. ... WR Darius Slayton has had at least five catches, 100-plus yards and two TDs in his last two games on Monday night. ... LB Blake Martinez is second in the NFL with 73 tackles. ... Second-year DT Dexter Lawrence had a sack last week. He also had one last year against the Bucs. ... CB James Bradberry has interceptions in two straight games. He had 11 tackles, defended four passes and had two picks playing against Tampa Bay for Carolina last year. ... DB Logan Ryan had a sack, interception and forced fumble against the Bucs last year for the Titans. ... New York PK Graham Gano has made 13 straight field goals. ... Fantasy tip: Bucs receiver Mike Evans owns the Giants. He had eight catches for 190 yards and three first-half TDs last year. He has had 120 yards receiving in three of four career games against New York.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL