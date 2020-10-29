Biden stays quiet on Bobulinski business deal claims

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his campaign have stayed quiet on the claim by a business associate of his son Hunter Biden that he met with the former vice president two times to discuss business dealings, according to a FOX News report on Wednesday (Oct. 28).

Tony Bobulinski describes himself as a former partner of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and Joe's brother Jim, in a China scheme. He told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in an interview details about the alleged meetings with the former vice president, one of which took place on May 2, 2017, according to Fox News.

Joe Biden has repeatedly said that he did not know about his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings. However, the New York Post published two weeks ago a report revealing Hunter's emails that suggested he had been using his father's position as vice president to further his foreign business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Joe Biden has dismissed the content of the report as Russian disinformation to smear him.

In the interview, Bobulinski said that he was introduced to Joe Biden by Hunter and Jim at a Milken conference, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Describing the nature of the meeting, Bobulinski said, “Why on 10:38 on the night of May 2 would Joe Biden take time out of his schedule to take time with me, behind a column so people could not see us, to have a discussion with his family and my family and business at a very high level?"

Eleven days after the meeting took place, an email included a discussion of “remuneration packages” for six people in a business deal with the now-bankrupt Chinese energy firm CEFC China Energy Co. The email appeared to identify Hunter Biden as “chair/vice chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” according to the report.

Included in the email was a note that, “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate” and proposed equity split references of “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” Bobulinski has repeatedly said “the big guy” referred to Joe.

Bobulinksi further said that CEFC told him that it was a US$10 million deal, of which $5 million would be a loan to the Biden family and US$5 million was their contribution to capitalize SinoHawk Holdings, which he described as a partnership between CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming and Jim and Hunter Biden.

The Fox News report said Bobulinski had raised concerns in 2017 to Jim Biden, about whether Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in the possible joint venture — SinoHawk Holdings — could be harmful to his future presidential ambitions. To which Jim Biden chuckled and replied, "'Plausible deniability,'” Bobulinski told Carlson.

When approached on Wednesday by Fox News outside his house in Maryland about claims the former vice president had knowledge about the family’s overseas business ventures, Jim refused to answer any questions. To read the original Fox News report and view the interview, click this link.