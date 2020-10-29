Wales captain Jones to become most capped test rugby player

Alun-Wyn Jones, captain of Wales, stands on the pitch before the rugby union international match between France and Wales at the Stade de France in Sa... Alun-Wyn Jones, captain of Wales, stands on the pitch before the rugby union international match between France and Wales at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will eclipse Richie McCaw and become rugby's most capped international on Saturday against Scotland in their Six Nations finale in Llanelli.

Jones will play in his 149th test -- 140 for Wales, nine for the British and Irish Lions -- and overtake McCaw, the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning All Black who retired in 2015 on 148 caps.

Jones will lead a much-changed team from that which lost to France 38-21 in a warmup last Saturday in Paris.

Wales, the Grand Slam champion last year, can finish only as high as fourth if it beats Scotland but coach Wayne Pivac is determined more to end a four-match losing streak in his first year in charge.

Debuting on the blindside flank is Cardiff Blues back-rower Shane Lewis-Hughes, a 6-foot-4 (1.95 meters) lineout option and grafter in the right. Two from the English Premiership final last weekend join the tight five: Will Rowlands, who played for beaten finalist Wasps, will partner Jones at lock, and Tomas Francis of champion Exeter is at tighthead prop.

In the backline, Gareth Davies is at scrumhalf for Rhys Webb, who has an injured knee, and Owen Watkin is in midfield after Nick Tompkins suffered a dead leg in Paris.

Liam Williams is on the right wing after George North was dropped on form. Williams played his first match since a foot injury in March for Scarlets last weekend

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Will Rowlands, Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre. Reserves: Sam Parry, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Cory Hill, James Davies, Lloyd Williams, Rhys Patchell, Nick Tompkins.

