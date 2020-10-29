6N: Vincent at center in France team to face Ireland

PARIS (AP) — France has chosen Arthur Vincent at center to replace the injured Teddy Thomas in the only player change for the Six Nations championship decider against Ireland on Saturday.

Vincent's selection means influential center Gael Fickou moves to the left wing in place of Vincent Rattez, who switches to the right to replace Thomas. He injured a hamstring last weekend in the 38-21 warmup win against Wales.

Vincent earns only his sixth test cap and will partner Virimi Vakatawa in midfield. Vincent played in the 27-23 win at Wales and the 28-17 defeat in Scotland before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the championship in March.

Utility back Arthur Retiere takes Vincent’s spot in the reserves.

England, France and Ireland are all in contention for the title but only Ireland has its destiny in hand.

The Irish lead England and France by one point and a bonus-point win seals a fourth Six Nations triumph in seven years.

France must beat Ireland at Stade de France and better what England does in Rome. England has never lost to Italy and can leapfrog Ireland with a heavy bonus-point win, if a bonus point eludes Ireland.

France: Anthony Bouthier, Vincent Rattez, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (captain), François Cros, Paul Willemse, Bernard Le Roux, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bemba, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Arthur Retiere, Thomas Ramos.

