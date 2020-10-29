Zero tolerance for discrimination against bus passengers with disabilities in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Taichung City bus drivers who snubbed a school student with disabilities will be held accountable for their discrimination, according to a CNA report.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) city councilman Hsieh Ming-yuan (謝明源) on Wednesday (Oct. 28) cited a complaint he had recently received from a high school student with disabilities. Hsieh said the student had been turned away by three bus drivers within a 15-minute span.

He added the bus drivers stopped to pick up other passengers, but closed the door on the student with disabilities and drove off. This is against the law.

Transportation Bureau Director-General Yeh Chao-fu (葉昭甫) said the city has in recent years asked people with disabilities to act as secret passengers to determine if they are discriminated against.

The bureau said it would track down the bus companies and the drivers involved to hold them accountable in this case. However, the bureau added it would set up a reward mechanism to improve the willingness of drivers to help people with disabilities, per CNA.