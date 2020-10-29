  1. Home
Former Taiwanese child actress killed when scooter struck from behind by van

Former child actress Tang Tang killed when driver of van suddenly lost control in New Taipei intersection

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/29 18:10
(YouTube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former child actor was killed earlier this month when the scooter she was riding was struck from behind by a van.

Earlier this month, Tsai Ya-chen (蔡亞臻), 37, who went by the stage name Tang Tang (糖糖, sugar sugar), was killed when an SUV suddenly struck the scooter she was riding with her 39-year-old husband, who is surnamed Yang (楊), reported UDN. At 1 p.m. on Oct. 18, Tsai and Yang were seated on a scooter waiting at a red light at the intersection of Huacheng Road and Wugong Road 1st Road in New Taipei City's Xinzhuang District.

As can be seen in the video of the incident, a van driven by a 60-year-old man surnamed Li (李) suddenly smashed Tsai and Yang from behind, plowed over them, and continued to barrel through the intersection before colliding with a concrete barrier and finally decelerating. Tsai was reportedly dragged beneath the van and died at the scene of the accident.


Van crashes in scooter Tsai and Yang were riding. (New Taipei Police Department image)

Yang survived the collision but is still in the hospital undergoing treatment for serious injuries. Police tested the blood alcohol levels of both Yang and Li and found neither had been drinking before the accident.

When questioned by police, Li claimed that a brake malfunction had caused the accident. However, based on surveillance camera footage, police concluded that Yang had mistaken the accelerator for the brake pedal.

After questioning Li, police transferred him to the prosecutor's office to be investigated for negligent homicide (過失致死罪), while the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.


Tsai (right) in Fonen Fructose commercial. (YouTube screenshot)

Tsai was a familiar face as a young girl when she was featured in Fonen Fructose (豐年果糖) TV commercials. She also co-starred with William Hsieh (謝祖武) in the series "The Postman Rings the Wrong Bell" and "The Postman Always Rings the Right Bell."

She was very popular during her acting career from 1988 to 1993, but she gradually dropped out of the entertainment industry. Tsai later became an office worker and adopted a low-profile life.
