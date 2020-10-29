Comba's Open Radio Solutions Driving Open RAN Evolution

Frontrunning Open RAN Radio Units in preparation for TIP-incubated global trials

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 29 October 2020 - Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ("Comba Telecom" or "the Group", SEHK stock code: 2342), a global leading solutions and services provider of wireless and information communications systems, announced that it has started numerous Open RAN technology validation and trials with leading operators in Europe, MENA, APAC, Australia and more. The Open Radio solutions provided by Comba are deploying in large scale trials and will be commercialized in Q1 next year.





Open RAN technology is becoming a driving force in RAN architecture innovation. Market analysts predict that the Open RAN market will be a $5 billion opportunity by 2025[1]. Being a leading radio solution provider and a member of Telecom Infra Project's ("TIP") OpenRAN Project Group, Comba Telecom takes an active part in global Open RAN projects to support the development and deployment of Open RAN technologies to meet the increasing demand for open network architecture.





Given its in-depth knowledge and experience in radio technologies, Comba Telecom's R&D team has employed more resources to expand its Open Radio product portfolio and has completed or is actively working with major ORAN DU/CU partners on its fronthaul eCPRI 8.0 and 7.2 integration tests. The latest Open Radio product portfolio embraces bands of both high power and low power radios, which will provide customers with a complete solution for all applications such as rural area or suburban coverage, in-building coverage or capacity improvement and private network, etc. Recently, Comba Telecom has been named as Open RAN Radio Unit frontrunner by Vodafone in its request for information ("RFI"). Comba scored well in multiple categories, including multi-band RRH ("Remote Radio Head"), single-band RRH, energy consumption efficiency, and portfolio breadth[2]. This further proves Comba's technical capability and overall competitiveness in radio solutions.





Ms. Annabel Huo, Executive Director, Senior Vice President of the Group and President of Comba Telecom International said, "Comba Telecom has been working diligently with industry leaders and innovators to bring value for operators in network modernization. We see the potential in Open RAN architecture, which opens up more opportunity for innovation in network products and deployments, which in turn will create real value for both operators and end customers. We have put great effort into Open RAN radio R&D to provide reliable, highly efficient, and future-proof radio solutions for our customers. We will continue to expand our state-of-the-art open radio product portfolio in the market, as well as to work closely with TIP and global operators like Vodafone to support global Open RAN development."





Mr. David Hutton, Chief Engineer of TIP said, "The quality of responses to the Vodafone RFI, including from Comba Telecom, illustrates how far OpenRAN solutions have come in a short period of time and how the industry is now well prepared to address an increasing demand for these solutions."

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Comba Telecom is a leading global solutions and services provider of wireless and information communications systems with its own R&D and manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including antennas and base station subsystems, wireless access, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with manufacturing bases in China and R&D centers in both China and the United States, Comba Telecom provides wireless communication solutions and information application services to customers in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. Comba Telecom was included in the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index in November 2019. Furthermore, the Company was included as a constituent stock of Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Internet & Information Technology Index and other Hang Seng Family of Indexes, and the China-Hong Kong Stock Connect under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect in September 2020. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com





About the Telecom Infra Project

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations that are driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. Half of the world's population is still not connected to the internet, and for those who are, connectivity is often insufficient. This limits access to the multitude of consumer and commercial benefits provided by the internet, thereby impacting GDP growth globally. However, a lack of flexibility in the current solutions - exacerbated by a limited choice in technology providers - makes it challenging for operators to efficiently build and upgrade networks. Founded in 2016, TIP is a community of diverse members that includes hundreds of companies - from service providers and technology partners, to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders. We are working together to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high quality connectivity that the world needs - now and in the decades to come. Find out more: www.telecominfraproject.com



