Popular Taiwan forest-themed calendar available for sale on Nov. 2

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pre-orders for the intensely sought-after 2021 desk calendar released by the Forestry Bureau can be placed starting Nov. 2.

The nature calendar will be a compilation of paintings exploring the relationships between Taiwan’s forest fauna and flora. Each month tells a tale that delves into the different facets of nature, including coexistence, parasitism, epiphytic activity, feeding habits, reproduction, and predation.

Touted as both functional and aesthetically pleasing, the calendar has been well-received among the public since the release of the first edition in 2018. Themes over the past years range from biodiversity in the woods to creatures inhabiting Taiwan’s mountains.

Pre-orders for the 2021 calendar will be available between noon on Nov. 2 and midnight on Nov. 9 via designated online and brick-and-mortar bookstores including Government Online Bookstore, Wunan Books, and a coalition of local bookshops. Links for online orders will also go live on Nov. 2.

The calendar is priced at NT$300 (US$10.49) each and comes with additional merchandise with the same theme. It is hoped such cultural products will help improve public awareness on the importance of conservation, said the Forestry Bureau.



Forest-themed calendar 2021 (Forestry Bureau image)