  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ twice in one day

PLAAF sent one plane on Wednesday morning, another in evening

  142
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/10/29 11:32
Chinese Y-9 electronic warfare plane (MND photo)

Chinese Y-9 electronic warfare plane (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) twice on Wednesday (Oct. 28), marking the 26th and 27th times People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes have intruded into the zone since Sept. 16.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND), a Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest portion of the ADIZ on Wednesday morning, while a Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft intruded into the same area in the evening. In both instances, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese planes.

China’s latest string of intrusions into Taiwanese airspace began on Sept. 16 when two Y-8s crossed into the southwest section of the identification zone. On Sept. 18, Beijing sent 18 warplanes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighter planes split into five groups — to carry out sorties in the Taiwan Strait to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest corner of its ADIZ, with some crossing the median line in the strait.


Chinese Y-8 on Oct. 28 (MND photo)

The following day, an additional 19 aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six different paths between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest region of the ADIZ, with some planes again crossing the strait’s median line. One to three Chinese aircraft also violated the ADIZ on Sept. 21, 22, 23, 24, and 29 and on Oct. 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 21, 25, 26, and 27.

On Oct. 22, a Chinese unmanned aerial vehicle also flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to Chiu Shu-hua (丘樹華), MND deputy chief of staff.


Y-9's flight path on Oct. 28 (MND image)


Y-8's flight path on Oct. 28 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
Shaanxi Y-8
Shangxi Y-9
electronic warfare plane

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military plane again crosses into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane again crosses into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/10/28 12:48
China says 'fighter jets of the PLA must fly over the island of Taiwan'
China says 'fighter jets of the PLA must fly over the island of Taiwan'
2020/10/27 16:50
Global Times claims intruding Chinese planes in search of US nuclear submarines
Global Times claims intruding Chinese planes in search of US nuclear submarines
2020/10/27 13:56
Two Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/10/27 12:35
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan if USAF flies over country
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan if USAF flies over country
2020/10/26 12:33