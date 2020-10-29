Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ twice in one day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) twice on Wednesday (Oct. 28), marking the 26th and 27th times People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes have intruded into the zone since Sept. 16.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND), a Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest portion of the ADIZ on Wednesday morning, while a Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft intruded into the same area in the evening. In both instances, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese planes.

China’s latest string of intrusions into Taiwanese airspace began on Sept. 16 when two Y-8s crossed into the southwest section of the identification zone. On Sept. 18, Beijing sent 18 warplanes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighter planes split into five groups — to carry out sorties in the Taiwan Strait to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest corner of its ADIZ, with some crossing the median line in the strait.



Chinese Y-8 on Oct. 28 (MND photo)

The following day, an additional 19 aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six different paths between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest region of the ADIZ, with some planes again crossing the strait’s median line. One to three Chinese aircraft also violated the ADIZ on Sept. 21, 22, 23, 24, and 29 and on Oct. 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 21, 25, 26, and 27.

On Oct. 22, a Chinese unmanned aerial vehicle also flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to Chiu Shu-hua (丘樹華), MND deputy chief of staff.



Y-9's flight path on Oct. 28 (MND image)