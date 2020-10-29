Prudential provides SMEs access to Stash’s tailored incentive payment platform for employees

PRUWorks offers solutions enabling businesses to build a more engaged workforce, as well as attract and retain talent

HONG KONG, CHINA / SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 October 2020 - Prudential Corporation Asia (Prudential) is providing its small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) customers in Asia and Africa access to Stash's highly-customisable digital incentive payment platform. The offering is available through PRUWorks, Prudential's one-stop digital platform for SMEs to manage their group insurance and get access to curated value-added tools and services.





Based in Singapore, Stash aggregates digital payment interfaces to provide SMEs with a convenient and scalable way of presenting their employee benefits. Employees of Prudential's SME customers can enjoy a wide range of flexible benefits relating to health, wellness and lifestyle offered via an extensive network of rewards partners.





Through the Pulse by Prudential mobile app, employees of Prudential's SME customers can redeem their rewards through a variety of digital payment solutions, including mobile wallets, digital store cards, and digital coupons, which are increasingly becoming preferred modes of transaction for Asia and Africa's workforce.





Powered by artificial intelligence, Pulse is an all-on-one mobile app that enables users to manage their health and wealth holistically through easy access to advanced features and services, such as a symptom checker and health assessment, wellness content, and virtual consultations with qualified doctors. The app is now available in 11 markets across Asia.





For SMEs and their employees, PRUWorks and Pulse will soon become essential tools for running a successful business. The business and consumer-facing platforms combined, will provide meaningful protection and value-added solutions, as well as help SMEs ensure their employees are engaged, productive and healthy.





Mr Dennis Ng, Chief Revenue Officer, SME Ecosystem/ Enterprise Business, Pulse Ecosystems Pte Ltd, part of Prudential plc, said, "As a leading life insurer in Asia, Prudential is committed to supporting the growth of SMEs, which account for 40 per cent of the output of the region's economies. Yet, many SMEs lack the spending power to help them operate efficiently and are often unable to take advantage of the instruments of success.





"Prudential wants to help SMEs bridge this gap. By offering SMEs access to an affordable and holistic employee benefits programme through Pulse, we want to help them nurture a healthier, more engaged and more productive workforce. We believe this will also support their efforts to attract the best talent as well as retain their valuable employees in a highly competitive environment," he added.





Mr John Jess, Chief Executive Officer of Stash, said, "Stash is delighted to be partnering with Prudential to support SMEs across the region by offering a fresh approach to employee benefits and rewards. With the rapidly growing trend towards mobile payments, we understand the need to provide an adaptable solution that provides employees with greater choice and can easily evolve and iterate with market trends, to align with customer needs and behaviour continually."





About PRUWorks

PRUWorks is an SME-centric digital platform that broadens and simplifies access to insurance and employee benefits, offering a customised suite of solutions that matches the specific size, needs and budgets of growing businesses across Asia. All so they can improve employee engagement, compete more effectively and continue to grow.





About Pulse by Prudential

Pulse by Prudential is a digital health app and the first of its kind in the region to offer holistic health management to consumers. Using AI-powered self-help tools and real-time information, the app serves as a 24/7 health and wellness partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against the onset of diseases. Pulse is part of Prudential's region-wide strategy to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to everyone across Asia by leveraging digital technologies and best-in-class partnerships.





Following the regional launch of Pulse in Malaysia in August 2019, Pulse is now available in a total of 11 markets across the region and includes a growing suite of value-add services, such as a symptom checker and health assessment, personal wellness services, and video consultations with certified doctors and specialists.





Since its launch, Pulse has been downloaded more than 11 million times in Asia to date. Pulse is currently available on the Apple/Google Play stores in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.





For more information, and to download Pulse, log on to www.wedopulse.com.





About Prudential Corporation Asia

Prudential Corporation Asia (Prudential) is a business unit of Prudential plc*, comprising its life insurance operations in Asia and Africa, as well as its asset management business, Eastspring Investments. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Prudential helps people get the most out of life through savings, protection and investment solutions that meet their diverse and evolving needs.





Prudential is a leading life insurer with operations spanning 13 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. In Africa, Prudential has a presence in eight markets, covering Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Togo, and Uganda. With a robust multi-channel distribution platform, Prudential delivers comprehensive and innovative solutions to more than 16 million customers across the two continents.





Eastspring Investments manages investments in Asia on behalf of a wide range of retail and institutional investors. It is a leading Asia-based asset manager with on-the-ground presence in 11 major Asian markets as well as distribution offices in North America and Europe. It has US$220 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2020), managing funds across a range of asset classes including equities and fixed income.





In line with the company's mission to make healthcare affordable and accessible for all, 'Pulse by Prudential' (Pulse) was first introduced in Malaysia in August 2019. Today, Pulse is available in 11 markets across Asia, and soon Africa. The app uses AI-powered self-help tools and real-time information to serve as a 24/7 health and wellness partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against the onset of diseases. As at October 2020, the app has been downloaded more than 11 million times in Asia. For more information, visit www.wedopulse.com.

* Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N). It is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States nor with The Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.





About Stash

Stash is a technology-driven incentive payments business that has redesigned the incentive landscape through an innovative suite of next-gen payment systems, for both SMEs and the broader consumer market.

Focused on providing a mobile-first solution that solves the multi-market challenge, Stash offers its partners efficiency and scale through programme automation, via platforms designed to provide seamless user experience and customer personalisation opportunities at every touch point.

With its headquarters in Singapore, Stash implements its payments ecosystem and programmes across the entire Asia Pacific region.





For more information on Stash log on to