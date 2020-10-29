Orlando City 4, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Orlando City
|2
|2
|—
|4
First half_1, Orlando City, Dike, 6 (Ruan), 29th minute; 2, Orlando City, Mueller, 9, 45th+3.
Second half_3, Orlando City, Akindele, 4 (Dike), 60th; 4, Atlanta, Torres, 1 (Moreno), 87th; 5, Orlando City, Aias, 1, 90th+3.
Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe.
Yellow Cards_Meza, Atlanta, 45th+1; Remedi, Atlanta, 81st; Michel, Orlando City, 88th; Adams, Atlanta, 90th+1.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Ian McKay, Matthew Osterhouse, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.
___
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Fernando Meza, Anton Walkes (Brooks Lennon, 50th), Laurence Wyke; Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco (Jake Mulraney, 71st), Jurgen Damm (Jon Gallagher, 71st), Marcelino Moreno, Matheus Rossetto (Eric Remedi, 76th); Adam Jahn (Erick Torres, 71st).
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Ruan; Joey Dezart (Jhegson Mendez, 68th), Junior Urso, Nani (Benji Michel, 62nd); Tesho Akindele (Andres Perea, 62nd), Daryl Dike (Matheus Aias, 78th), Chris Mueller (Alexander Alvarado, 79th).