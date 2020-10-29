Philadelphia 2, Chicago 1

|Chicago
First half_1, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 8 (penalty kick), 28th minute; 2, Chicago, Beric, 10 (Mihailovic), 42nd.
Second half_3, Philadelphia, Burke, 1 (Mbaizo), 65th.
Goalies_Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Connor Sparrow; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.
Yellow Cards_Elliott, Philadelphia, 16th; Beric, Chicago, 45th; Fontana, Philadelphia, 48th; Medran, Chicago, 57th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 68th; Mihailovic, Chicago, 88th; Ilsinho, Philadelphia, 90th+4.
Red Cards_Calvo, Chicago, 36th.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Eric Weisbrod, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Natalie Simon.
Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein (Miguel Navarro, 72nd), Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic (Elliot Collier, 72nd); Ignacio Aliseda (Fabian Herbers, 72nd), Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran (Carlos Teran, 78th), Djordje Mihailovic; Robert Beric.
Philadelphia_Andre Blake (Joe Bendik, 89th); Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis (Olivier Mbaizo, 46th), Jakob Glesnes, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson, Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana (Ilsinho, 60th); Kacper Przybylko (Andrew Wooten, 87th), Sergio Santos (Cory Burke, 60th).