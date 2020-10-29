New York Red Bulls 1, New England 0

New England 0 0 — 0 New York Red Bulls 0 1 — 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York Red Bulls, Long, 2 (Parker), 89th minute.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; New York Red Bulls, Ryan Meara, David Jensen.

Yellow Cards_Caldwell, New England, 43rd; Buksa, New England, 48th; Fagundez, New England, 57th; Buchanan, New England, 75th; Nguyen, New England, 85th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Brian Dunn, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Scott Caldwell (Matt Polster, 46th), Diego Fagundez (Carles Gil, 63rd), Tommy McNamara, Kelyn Rowe (Tajon Buchanan, 64th); Adam Buksa, DeJuan Jones (Brandon Bye, 85th), Kekuta Manneh (Lee Nguyen, 63rd).

New York Red Bulls_Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Jason Pendant; Caden Clark (Daniel Royer, 59th), Sean Davis (Cristian Casseres Jr, 59th), Marc Rzatkowski (Kaku, 59th), Jared Stroud (Samuel Tetteh, 74th), Florian Valot; Brian White (Tom Barlow, 79th).