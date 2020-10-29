Taiwanese pilot dies after fighter jet crashes into sea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese Air Force pilot lost his life after his F-5 fighter jet crashed for unknown reasons off the east coast of Taiwan Thursday morning (Oct. 29).

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of National Defense (MND), ground control lost contact with an F-5E fighter jet while it was training off the coast of Taitung. The MND stated that the pilot had successfully ejected from the jet before impact and was soon rescued.

The pilot, identified as Captain Chu Kuan-meng (朱冠甍), suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) and was rushed to Mackay Memorial Hospital for treatment. However, doctors were unable to resuscitate him, and he was officially declared dead at 9:27 a.m., reported CNA.