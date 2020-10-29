  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese pilot dies after fighter jet crashes into sea

Pilot dies of heart attack after F-5 crashes during training mission off coast of Taitung

  507
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/29 10:15
Chu Kuan-meng. (YouTube screenshot)

Chu Kuan-meng. (YouTube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese Air Force pilot lost his life after his F-5 fighter jet crashed for unknown reasons off the east coast of Taiwan Thursday morning (Oct. 29).

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of National Defense (MND), ground control lost contact with an F-5E fighter jet while it was training off the coast of Taitung. The MND stated that the pilot had successfully ejected from the jet before impact and was soon rescued.

The pilot, identified as Captain Chu Kuan-meng (朱冠甍), suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) and was rushed to Mackay Memorial Hospital for treatment. However, doctors were unable to resuscitate him, and he was officially declared dead at 9:27 a.m., reported CNA.
F-5 fighter jet
fighter jet
Taiwan Air Force
Air Force
plane crash
jet crash

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military plane again crosses into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane again crosses into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/10/28 12:48
Global Times claims intruding Chinese planes in search of US nuclear submarines
Global Times claims intruding Chinese planes in search of US nuclear submarines
2020/10/27 13:56
Taiwan Air Force denies USAF surveillance aircraft flew over Taipei
Taiwan Air Force denies USAF surveillance aircraft flew over Taipei
2020/10/21 19:28
Taiwan fighter jets conduct live fire drills in ongoing Tian Long exercise
Taiwan fighter jets conduct live fire drills in ongoing Tian Long exercise
2020/10/21 09:51
Taiwan Air Force begins air defense drills
Taiwan Air Force begins air defense drills
2020/10/20 10:55