Rockies decline $12M option for infielder Daniel Murphy

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies declined infielder Daniel Murphy’s $12 million option on Wednesday, bringing a close to his two-year stint with the team.

Murphy will receive a $6 million buyout.

The 35-year-old never really flourished at hitter-friendly Coors Field after signing a $24 million, two-year deal — with a mutual option for '21 — in December 2018. He hit .269 with 16 homers and 94 RBIs in 172 games with the Rockies. He dealt with a finger injury in his first season in Denver.

Colorado brought Murphy in to play first base, but he was replaced this season by Josh Fuentes, who's the cousin of Rockies star third baseman Nolan Arenado and batted .306.

Murphy is a three-time All Star and a .296 career hitter with the New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs and the Rockies.

