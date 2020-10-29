BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2407
|2413
|2362
|2376
|Down
|76
|Mar
|2418
|2418
|2366
|2378
|Down
|77
|May
|2403
|2407
|2362
|2372
|Down
|74
|Jul
|2400
|2403
|2361
|2372
|Down
|69
|Sep
|2407
|2407
|2362
|2370
|Down
|65
|Dec
|2393
|2393
|2358
|2366
|Down
|62
|Mar
|2369
|Down
|61
|May
|2374
|Down
|61
|Jul
|2373
|Down
|60
|Sep
|2377
|Down
|63