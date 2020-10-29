  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/10/29 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2378 Down 77
Dec 2407 2413 2362 2376 Down 76
Mar 2418 2418 2366 2378 Down 77
May 2403 2407 2362 2372 Down 74
Jul 2400 2403 2361 2372 Down 69
Sep 2407 2407 2362 2370 Down 65
Dec 2393 2393 2358 2366 Down 62
Mar 2369 Down 61
May 2374 Down 61
Jul 2373 Down 60
Sep 2377 Down 63