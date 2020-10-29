BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2378 Down 77 Dec 2407 2413 2362 2376 Down 76 Dec 2378 Down 77 Mar 2418 2418 2366 2378 Down 77 May 2403 2407 2362 2372 Down 74 Jul 2400 2403 2361 2372 Down 69 Sep 2407 2407 2362 2370 Down 65 Dec 2393 2393 2358 2366 Down 62 Mar 2369 Down 61 May 2374 Down 61 Jul 2373 Down 60 Sep 2377 Down 63