  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/10/29 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 107.70 Down 1.85
Dec 106.45 106.65 104.65 105.00 Down 1.95
Jan 107.70 Down 1.85
Mar 109.15 109.30 107.40 107.70 Down 1.85
May 111.45 111.45 109.20 109.40 Down 1.85
Jul 113.70 113.70 110.70 111.00 Down 1.80
Sep 114.55 114.55 112.25 112.35 Down 1.70
Dec 115.50 115.50 113.85 113.90 Down 1.70
Mar 115.95 116.50 115.35 115.35 Down 1.75
May 116.70 116.70 116.35 116.35 Down 1.75
Jul 117.60 117.70 117.30 117.30 Down 1.80
Sep 118.50 118.60 118.20 118.20 Down 1.80
Dec 119.80 119.80 119.35 119.35 Down 1.70
Mar 120.30 Down 1.65
May 121.05 Down 1.65
Jul 121.75 Down 1.65
Sep 122.80 Down 1.65