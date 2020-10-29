New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|107.70
|Down 1.85
|Dec
|106.45
|106.65
|104.65
|105.00
|Down 1.95
|Jan
|107.70
|Down 1.85
|Mar
|109.15
|109.30
|107.40
|107.70
|Down 1.85
|May
|111.45
|111.45
|109.20
|109.40
|Down 1.85
|Jul
|113.70
|113.70
|110.70
|111.00
|Down 1.80
|Sep
|114.55
|114.55
|112.25
|112.35
|Down 1.70
|Dec
|115.50
|115.50
|113.85
|113.90
|Down 1.70
|Mar
|115.95
|116.50
|115.35
|115.35
|Down 1.75
|May
|116.70
|116.70
|116.35
|116.35
|Down 1.75
|Jul
|117.60
|117.70
|117.30
|117.30
|Down 1.80
|Sep
|118.50
|118.60
|118.20
|118.20
|Down 1.80
|Dec
|119.80
|119.80
|119.35
|119.35
|Down 1.70
|Mar
|120.30
|Down 1.65
|May
|121.05
|Down 1.65
|Jul
|121.75
|Down 1.65
|Sep
|122.80
|Down 1.65