AP PHOTOS: Rallies, early voting dominate last campaign push

The motorcade for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden drives by supporters of President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Warm Springs, Ga. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Mountain Top Inn & Resort, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Warm Springs, Ga. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
People listen during a drive-in rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Voters mark their ballots during early voting at the Park Slope Armory YMCA, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
President Donald Trump arrives at Capital Region International Airport for a campaign rally, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Poll worker Mildred Henson, left, helps Patria, 57, far right, and Janet Wilson, 68, both of Washington, in car at right of Patria, to submit their ballots from the curbside voting line, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Malcolm X Opportunity Center, an early voting center in Washington. Curbside voting is offered at this location for seniors and people with disabilities. "I voted early because I want to be sure that my health doesn't keep me from voting on the 3rd," says Wilson, "the primary voting was so crowded that I couldn't vote, so this time I'm voting early." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
People listen as Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at a campaign event Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Supporters of President Donald Trump pose for a selfie in front of a Lamborghini decorated with an image of the president, as they arrive for a campaign event with Ivanka Trump at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, in Miami, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, center, sits aboard his campaign plane as he arrives at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after attending rallies in Georgia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Women listen during a drive-in rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, wears a protective mask as she greets supporters along a rope line after a campaign event Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden attends a virtual public health briefing at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Election Day is Nov. 3, but the nation has been teeming with voting activity for weeks as the 2020 campaign barrels down the home stretch.
With coronavirus cases spiking in most of the country, millions of Americans are mailing in ballots or lining up at socially distanced intervals at early voting stations to have their say well beforehand.
Meanwhile, the candidates, their running mates and surrogates are making last-minute pitches to any voters who may still be persuadable — and haven’t already voted.
Amid the rallies and speeches, local elections officials from coast to coast are preparing by sanitizing polling booths and checking vote-counting systems.
Here’s a look at the day in photos, 2020 election edition.