Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for September, 10 a.m.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.