Injured Shadab Khan ruled out of 1st ODI against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe cricket team players, left to right, Tendai Chisoro, Donald Tiripano and Sean Williams attend a practice session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium... Zimbabwe cricket team players, left to right, Tendai Chisoro, Donald Tiripano and Sean Williams attend a practice session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Zimbabwe cricket team is in Pakistan to play three ODIs and three Twenty20 International match series,that begin with the first ODI on Friday. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan cricket team players attend a practice session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The Zimbabwe cr... Pakistan cricket team players attend a practice session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The Zimbabwe cricket team is in Pakistan to play three ODIs and three Twenty20 International match series,that begin with the first ODI on Friday. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan vice captain Shadab Khan will miss Friday’s first one-day international against Zimbabwe because of a leg injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday that the all-rounder had stiffness in his left leg during an intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on Friday.

The PCB said Khan will continue his rehabilitation “and a further update will be provided ahead of the second ODI.”

Rawalpindi will host the three-match ODI series and also the three Twenty20s in empty stadiums.

Lahore was initially scheduled to host the Twenty20 series from Nov. 7-10, but it was moved to Rawalpindi because of expected smog.

