NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|174
|178
|Miami
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|160
|113
|New England
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|115
|143
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|85
|203
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|188
|153
|Indianapolis
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|157
|115
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.142
|166
|217
|Jacksonville
|1
|6
|0
|.142
|154
|220
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|183
|118
|Baltimore
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|179
|104
|Cleveland
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|200
|221
|Cincinnati
|1
|5
|1
|.214
|163
|194
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|218
|143
|Las Vegas
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|171
|197
|Denver
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|116
|153
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|149
|154
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|1
|.357
|163
|196
|Dallas
|2
|5
|0
|.285
|176
|243
|Washington
|2
|5
|0
|.285
|133
|165
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|6
|0
|.142
|122
|174
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|222
|142
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.666
|180
|174
|Carolina
|3
|4
|0
|.428
|162
|168
|Atlanta
|1
|6
|0
|.142
|184
|207
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|197
|159
|Chicago
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|138
|140
|Detroit
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|156
|165
|Minnesota
|1
|5
|0
|.166
|155
|192
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|203
|172
|Arizona
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|203
|146
|L.A. Rams
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|176
|124
|San Francisco
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|181
|136
___
Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia
New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.