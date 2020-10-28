All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|12
|3
|5
|41
|39
|17
|Toronto FC
|12
|3
|5
|41
|30
|22
|Columbus
|10
|4
|5
|35
|31
|16
|Orlando City
|8
|3
|8
|32
|31
|20
|New York City FC
|9
|8
|3
|30
|27
|20
|New England
|7
|5
|8
|29
|22
|19
|Nashville SC
|7
|6
|7
|28
|20
|18
|New York
|7
|8
|5
|26
|24
|25
|Montreal
|7
|12
|2
|23
|30
|40
|Chicago
|5
|8
|6
|21
|26
|30
|Inter Miami CF
|6
|11
|3
|21
|21
|30
|Atlanta
|5
|11
|4
|19
|19
|24
|D.C. United
|4
|10
|6
|18
|19
|34
|Cincinnati
|4
|12
|4
|16
|11
|31
|Seattle
|10
|4
|5
|35
|38
|18
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|6
|3
|33
|35
|25
|Portland
|9
|5
|5
|32
|39
|31
|Los Angeles FC
|8
|7
|4
|28
|42
|34
|Minnesota United
|7
|5
|6
|27
|29
|23
|FC Dallas
|6
|5
|7
|25
|22
|20
|Vancouver
|8
|13
|0
|24
|24
|43
|San Jose
|6
|8
|6
|24
|29
|45
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|7
|7
|22
|24
|29
|Houston
|4
|7
|9
|21
|28
|33
|Colorado
|5
|5
|4
|19
|25
|24
|LA Galaxy
|5
|10
|3
|18
|22
|36
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Nashville 3, FC Dallas 0
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.
Portland 1, Seattle 1, tie
New England 1, Nashville 1, tie
Miami 2, Orlando City 1
D.C. United 2, Atlanta 1
New York 2, Chicago 2, tie
Minnesota 1, Cincinnati 0
New York City FC 3, Montreal 1
Philadelphia 5, Toronto FC 0
Columbus 1, Houston 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 4, Colorado 0
FC Dallas 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
Vancouver 2, San Jose 1
Los Angeles FC 2, LA Galaxy 0
Nashville 1, Montreal 0
Seattle 2, Vancouver 0
New England at New York, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Miami at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 10 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.