All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 12 3 5 41 39 17 Toronto FC 12 3 5 41 30 22 Columbus 10 4 5 35 31 16 Orlando City 8 3 8 32 31 20 New York City FC 9 8 3 30 27 20 New England 7 5 8 29 22 19 Nashville SC 7 6 7 28 20 18 New York 7 8 5 26 24 25 Montreal 7 12 2 23 30 40 Chicago 5 8 6 21 26 30 Inter Miami CF 6 11 3 21 21 30 Atlanta 5 11 4 19 19 24 D.C. United 4 10 6 18 19 34 Cincinnati 4 12 4 16 11 31

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 10 4 5 35 38 18 Sporting Kansas City 10 6 3 33 35 25 Portland 9 5 5 32 39 31 Los Angeles FC 8 7 4 28 42 34 Minnesota United 7 5 6 27 29 23 FC Dallas 6 5 7 25 22 20 Vancouver 8 13 0 24 24 43 San Jose 6 8 6 24 29 45 Real Salt Lake 5 7 7 22 24 29 Houston 4 7 9 21 28 33 Colorado 5 5 4 19 25 24 LA Galaxy 5 10 3 18 22 36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, October 20

Nashville 3, FC Dallas 0

Wednesday, October 21

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Thursday, October 22

Portland 1, Seattle 1, tie

Friday, October 23

New England 1, Nashville 1, tie

Saturday, October 24

Miami 2, Orlando City 1

D.C. United 2, Atlanta 1

New York 2, Chicago 2, tie

Minnesota 1, Cincinnati 0

New York City FC 3, Montreal 1

Philadelphia 5, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 1, Houston 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 4, Colorado 0

FC Dallas 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Vancouver 2, San Jose 1

Sunday, October 25

Los Angeles FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Tuesday, October 27

Nashville 1, Montreal 0

Seattle 2, Vancouver 0

Wednesday, October 28

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31

Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 1

Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 4

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Sunday, November 8

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.