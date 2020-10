Wednesday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna

Purse: €1,409,510

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, vs. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-2, 7-5.