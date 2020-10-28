Taiwanese talent wins 2 Asian Film Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Samantha Ko (柯淑勤) won the award for best supporting actress with her performance in “A Sun” and Tomi Kuo (郭聰憲) the prize for best new director with “Detention” at the Asian Film Awards (AFA) Wednesday (Oct. 28).

The 14th edition of the awards was broadcast online from Busan in South Korea due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The best movie of the year was South Korea’s “Parasite,” which already won the Academy Award for best movie earlier this year. At the AFA, it won a total of four out of 10 awards it had been nominated for.

“A Sun,” a family drama, already won the top accolade at Taiwan’s own Golden Horse Awards and had received seven AFA nominations, with Ko ending up its only winner.

Director Kuo said he was surprised at winning the best new talent award in his category, as he had been facing stiff competition, CNA reported. “Detention” is the hit movie version of a video game, telling the supernatural horror story of students who vanish during Taiwan’s White Terror period.