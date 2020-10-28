US, Japan, Australia help Taiwan ally Palau with telecom cable

Palau to receive help with underwater cable Palau to receive help with underwater cable (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States, Japan, and Australia will invest US$30 million (NT$858 million) in an underwater cable in the Pacific to help the island state of Palau, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 28).

The project benefiting Taiwan’s diplomatic ally is also aimed to counter growing Chinese influence in the Pacific, according to the Liberty Times.

As a result, Palau will enjoy “telecom resiliency” as soon as next year, the island’s president, Tommy Remengesau, Jr., said, adding that the agreement showed the benefits of international cooperation.

The cable will be the first major Indo-Pacific regional development project by the U.S., Australia, and Japan, with work starting next year and ultimately linking Singapore with the U.S. West Coast.

As a rapidly developing island nation, Palau has needed telecom connections; otherwise, its government and public services may even stop functioning in the event of a breakdown, President Remengesau reportedly said. The need for modern cable infrastructure will grow stronger as 5G technology became more common around the Pacific, according to the Liberty Times.