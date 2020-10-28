Coronavirus digest: Protests in Italy as Europe locks down

Italian police deployed teargas after demonstrators rallied across the country against nationwide coronavirus resctrictions on Tuesday evening.

Members of the neo-fascist political party Forza Nuova (New Force) clashed with police in the Rome's central Piazza del Popolo.

The northern cities of Milan and Turin saw scenes of unrest from Monday into Tuesday, after the Italian government imposed the most severe restrictions since the end of the main lockdown in June. Hundreds gathered outside the offices of the regional government in Milan, with some throwing stones, petrol bombs and fireworks. In Turin, shop windows were smashed and stock looted.

The country's prosecutor for terrorism and organized crime, Federico Cafiero de Raho, said subversives — including those from the extreme right and anarchists on the extreme left — had infiltrated peaceful protests nationwide.

Under the latest rules, all bars and restaurants must close by 6 p.m. local time. Cinemas, theaters, gyms, pools and concert halls will also have to shut. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the pandemic had reached "worrying levels" and that tough measures were needed to "manage it without being overwhelmed."

Here's a roundup of other major developments around the world.

Europe

Spain has already introduced new state of emergency restrictions on the opening hours of hospitality businesses, with France expected to follow suit. President Emmanuel Macron is to give a televised address on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Germany is set to announce "lockdown light" measures that include the closure of all restaurants and bars in the coming week. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases confirmed 14,964 new cases in Germany on Wednesday — a record since the pandemic began.

Russia has issued a nationwide mandate that people wear masks at public gatherings, on public transport and in elevators from Wednesday.

Asia-Pacific

In contrast with the deepening gloom in Europe, there were celebrations in Australia as the country's second-biggest city Melbourne celebrated the end of several months under lockdown.

India has been holding major regional elections as the capital Delhi reported its worst daily caseload increase since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.



Many voters were seen wearing masks, with officials providing gloves as members of the public cast their ballots.

There were 43,893 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, with New Delhi reporting 4,853 of those.

Authorities in Kashgar prefecture in the Xinjiang region of northwestern China say they have completed tests on more than 4.7 million residents. It follows the country's latest outbreak at the weekend.

More than 200 confirmed or suspected cases were found in Kashgar's Shufu county, where the outbreak occurred.

Americas

In the United States, outbreaks are worsening in hotly contested "battleground" states in next week's election, such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Pennsylvania's department of health on Tuesday said it had seen fresh record in new daily COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Wisconsin broke its daily state records for both cases and deaths.

The United Nations has canceled all in-person meetings at its New York headquarters after one member nation there reported five cases among its staff.

General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir announced the cancellation, on the advice of the UN Medical Unit, in a letter to the organization's 193 member nations.

