Check out the autumn maple leaves around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There is no need to be cooped during the COVID-19 pandemic when checking out the maple leaves around Taiwan is so easy to do.
According to data from the Forestry Bureau, the degree to which maple leaves turn red is related to factors such as sunshine, temperature, and aridity. Therefore, advanced planning is required to ensure a visit corresponds with the right time and place.
When maple leaves begin to change colors, the transitions through green, yellow, and orange to red are equally pleasing to behold at every step, per CNA.
Here is a list of locations around Taiwan recommended by the news agency for admiring the foliage:
● Northern Taiwan
Yangmingshan National Park
Manyueyuan National Forest Recreation Area
Taipei Maple Resort
Lala Mountain Nature Reserve
Shihmen Reservoir
Manapan Mountain
Guanwu National Forest Recreation Area
● Central Taiwan
Fushoushan Farm (with a campground)
Wuling Farm (with a campground)
Dasyueshan National Forest Recreation Area
Dongshi Forest Garden
Xitou Nature Education Area
Sun-Link-Sea Forest and Nature Resort
Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area
● Southern Taiwan
Alishan National Forest Recreation Area
Guanziling Hot Spring Park (Red Leave Park)
Mountain Beidawu
● Eastern Taiwan
Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area
Makauy Ecological Park
(Sun-Link-Sea Forest and Nature Resort photo)
(Alishan National Forest Recreation Area photo)
(Xitou Nature Education Area photo)
(Makauy Ecological Park photo)
(Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area photo)
(Dasyueshan National Forest Recreation Area photo)