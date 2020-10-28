Check out the autumn maple leaves around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There is no need to be cooped during the COVID-19 pandemic when checking out the maple leaves around Taiwan is so easy to do.

According to data from the Forestry Bureau, the degree to which maple leaves turn red is related to factors such as sunshine, temperature, and aridity. Therefore, advanced planning is required to ensure a visit corresponds with the right time and place.

When maple leaves begin to change colors, the transitions through green, yellow, and orange to red are equally pleasing to behold at every step, per CNA.

Here is a list of locations around Taiwan recommended by the news agency for admiring the foliage:

● Northern Taiwan

Yangmingshan National Park

Manyueyuan National Forest Recreation Area

Taipei Maple Resort

Lala Mountain Nature Reserve

Shihmen Reservoir

Manapan Mountain

Guanwu National Forest Recreation Area

● Central Taiwan

Fushoushan Farm (with a campground)

Wuling Farm (with a campground)

Dasyueshan National Forest Recreation Area

Dongshi Forest Garden

Xitou Nature Education Area

Sun-Link-Sea Forest and Nature Resort

Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area

● Southern Taiwan

Alishan National Forest Recreation Area

Guanziling Hot Spring Park (Red Leave Park)

Mountain Beidawu

● Eastern Taiwan

Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area

Makauy Ecological Park



(Sun-Link-Sea Forest and Nature Resort photo)



(Alishan National Forest Recreation Area photo)



(Xitou Nature Education Area photo)



(Makauy Ecological Park photo)



(Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area photo)



(Dasyueshan National Forest Recreation Area photo)