  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan, South Korea, China successful against economic impact of virus: Singapore

Singapore GDP still lower than in Q4 of 2019

  206
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/28 19:04
Wearing masks in Singapore 

Wearing masks in Singapore  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan, South Korea, China and Hong Kong have been relatively successful in limiting the negative impact of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on their economies, Singapore’s central bank said in a report Wednesday (Oct. 28).

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its latest biannual Macroeconomic Review that while the pandemic amounted to the most severe economic shock since World War II, some Asian economies have survived relatively unscathed, CNA reported.

As a lot of business and entertainment have moved online due to coronavirus restrictions, demand for electronic products continues to be strong, the MAS report said. Beneficiaries include Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, and China, as their participation in regional supply chains has allowed them to see production levels return to pre-pandemic levels.

Singapore’s own economy contracted by 13.2 percent in the second quarter of 2020, but despite signs of a recovery, even in the third quarter, the Gross Domestic Product was still 7 percent lower than during the last quarter of 2019, MAS said.
pandemic
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
Singapore
Monetary Authority of Singapore
MAS

RELATED ARTICLES

Halloween in 2020: Some fun with death and fear, anyone?
Halloween in 2020: Some fun with death and fear, anyone?
2020/10/27 22:00
Taiwan university develops 5-minute coronavirus test
Taiwan university develops 5-minute coronavirus test
2020/10/27 17:52
Peach resumes flights between Taiwan and Japan
Peach resumes flights between Taiwan and Japan
2020/10/27 16:07
Taiwan not halting flu vaccination despite rising safety concerns
Taiwan not halting flu vaccination despite rising safety concerns
2020/10/27 13:56
Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin gets reprieve from key ally in political crisis
Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin gets reprieve from key ally in political crisis
2020/10/27 12:00