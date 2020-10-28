  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to promote ties with US regardless of election outcome: President Tsai

Taiwan's government makes friends with both Republicans and Democrats: Taiwanese envoy

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/28 17:42
President Tsai Ing-wen

President Tsai Ing-wen (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said her administration will continue to promote closer ties with the United States no matter who wins in the U.S. presidential election next week.

“No matter which party’s candidate wins the election, Taiwan will continue strengthening its relationship with the U.S. while upholding the values of freedoms and democracy,” Chou Chiang-chieh (周江杰), a spokesperson for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), cited Tsai as saying. The party convened on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 28) to discuss the potential results and impact of the upcoming election.

Regardless of next week's outcome, Taiwan will continue pushing for collaboration with the U.S. and other countries that share similar values, remarked the president who also chairs the DPP. Taiwan is committed to preserving peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region and safeguarding its own democracy and freedom, she added, according to Chou.

The Tsai administration has contended that it does not choose between the Republican and Democratic parties, even though ties between Taiwan and the U.S. are considered to be at a decades-long high-water mark under the Trump administration.

This was the main contributing factor to a recent poll that showed a majority of Taiwanese favoring Trump's reelection, according to You Ying-long (游盈隆), president of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF). However, the survey launched by the TPOF also indicated that more than half of Taiwanese were unconcerned about any potential souring of Taiwan-US ties were former Vice President Joe Biden to win the election.

Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said in a recent TV appearance that as an envoy to the Taiwanese government, she would not take sides. For the past forty years, she noted, the government has tried to make friends with both the Republicans and Democrats and the practice will remain after the election.
Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan-US relations
Hsiao Bi-khim
US presidential election

RELATED ARTICLES

China may try to seize Taiwan's Dongsha islands during US election: Freeman
China may try to seize Taiwan's Dongsha islands during US election: Freeman
2020/10/27 15:02
US, Japan launch 'Keen Sword' exercise amid fears of Chinese attack on Taiwan
US, Japan launch 'Keen Sword' exercise amid fears of Chinese attack on Taiwan
2020/10/27 12:27
US announces second arms sale to Taiwan in a week
US announces second arms sale to Taiwan in a week
2020/10/27 11:00
VOA reveals list of Biden’s potential advisors on China policy
VOA reveals list of Biden’s potential advisors on China policy
2020/10/26 16:51
Taiwan president receives credentials from new Nicaragua ambassador
Taiwan president receives credentials from new Nicaragua ambassador
2020/10/26 15:33