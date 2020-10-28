  1. Home
  2. Environment

Greenpeace wants Taiwan to go carbon neutral by 2050

Taiwan should follow the examples of Japan, South Korea instead of sticking to 2015 plan: Greenpeace

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/28 17:40
Greenpeace wants Taiwan to go carbon neutral by 2050. 

Greenpeace wants Taiwan to go carbon neutral by 2050.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Environmentalist organization Greenpeace wants Taiwan to follow the examples of Japan and South Korea in setting 2050 as its deadline for carbon neutrality, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 28).

In a policy speech earlier in the week, new Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide revised the country’s earlier goal of an 80-percent cut in carbon emissions by 2050 a completely carbon-free society by that year. His announcement followed similar plans by the European Union, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced a similar pledge Wednesday.

Taiwan should not stick by the promise it made five years ago but follow the example of its neighbors, Greenpeace said in a statement. The island country had previously planned to reduce its carbon emission levels to 50 percent of 2005 levels by 2050, CNA reported.

At present, Environmental Protection Administration hearings show the government is not planning to update its previous plan. Greenpeace argues this poses a threat to the competitiveness of the country’s manufacturing sector.

Instead, the EPA should consider recent developments and develop proposals for a long-term plan, allowing Taiwan to compete on the same level as other players in the region, the movement added.
carbon emissions
Greenpeace
EPA
Suga Yoshihide
carbon neutral

RELATED ARTICLES

China protests visits by Japanese ex-prime minister to war shrine
China protests visits by Japanese ex-prime minister to war shrine
2020/10/22 17:23
Chinese air pollution to blow into Taiwan on Friday
Chinese air pollution to blow into Taiwan on Friday
2020/10/22 16:35
Greenpeace says little progress in addressing Taiwan plastic crisis
Greenpeace says little progress in addressing Taiwan plastic crisis
2020/10/13 18:36
Climate marchers demand action in Taipei
Climate marchers demand action in Taipei
2020/09/27 18:24
Taipei’s Climate Artivism inspired by Greta Thunberg
Taipei’s Climate Artivism inspired by Greta Thunberg
2020/09/09 20:26