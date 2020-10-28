Greenpeace wants Taiwan to go carbon neutral by 2050. Greenpeace wants Taiwan to go carbon neutral by 2050. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Environmentalist organization Greenpeace wants Taiwan to follow the examples of Japan and South Korea in setting 2050 as its deadline for carbon neutrality, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 28).

In a policy speech earlier in the week, new Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide revised the country’s earlier goal of an 80-percent cut in carbon emissions by 2050 a completely carbon-free society by that year. His announcement followed similar plans by the European Union, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced a similar pledge Wednesday.

Taiwan should not stick by the promise it made five years ago but follow the example of its neighbors, Greenpeace said in a statement. The island country had previously planned to reduce its carbon emission levels to 50 percent of 2005 levels by 2050, CNA reported.

At present, Environmental Protection Administration hearings show the government is not planning to update its previous plan. Greenpeace argues this poses a threat to the competitiveness of the country’s manufacturing sector.

Instead, the EPA should consider recent developments and develop proposals for a long-term plan, allowing Taiwan to compete on the same level as other players in the region, the movement added.