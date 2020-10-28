Apple’s A15 Bionic will reportedly use Taiwan’s TSMC N5P node

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple’s next A15 Bionic chip will reportedly be manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) second-generation 5 nm fabrication process.

While Apple has just released its iPhone 12 series, which comes with its TSMC-made A14 Bionic chip, the company has already begun work on its A15 processor for the iPhone 13, according to China Times. The A15 chipset will reportedly go into mass production during the third quarter of 2021.

Apple’s A14 chip was the first commercially available product to use TSMC’s 5 nm process node (N5), which compared to 7 nm FinFET (N7) technology is around 15 percent faster and offers 30 percent better power efficiency. The A15 processor will look to take advantage of the Taiwanese company’s second-generation 5 nm process node (N5P), which provides a roughly 20-percent speed improvement and around a 40-percent reduction in power consumption compared to 7 nm process technology.

Citing supply-chain sources, the report also said that TSMC’s current 5 nm process will be used to make three variants of the A14 chipset. The A14X will be used in the next iPad Pro and MacBook, while the A14T is slated for an Apple Silicon iMac. The China Times report also claimed that the iMac will get a new Apple GPU, code-named "Lifuka," which will also use TSMC’s 5 nm process technology.