Taiwan’s Foxconn rebuts rumors over souring Apple ties

Report says Foxconn has flawed dealings with Apple

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/28 16:16
iPhone 12 devices 

iPhone 12 devices  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday (Oct. 28) dismissed media reports suggesting a souring relationship between the Taiwanese company and its major client Apple as “nonsense” and vowed legal action.

In a report titled “Inside Apple’s Eroding Partnership with Foxconn,” San Francisco-based digital media The Information alleged the iPhone manufacturer has engaged in dishonest business dealings with Apple, employing various tactics to “boost its profits.”

Unethical acts include overcharging Apple by giving inflated headcounts of workers used for particular lines of products, such as the 2018 iPad Pro, and diverting idle Apple equipment to product testing for other clients, in one example for Huawei’s smartphones. The report, which can’t be verified, cited former workers for the two firms.

Foxconn rebutted the allegations as pure speculation and said it reserves the right to take necessary legal steps against the false claims, wrote CNA.

The electronics contract manufacturer, a major supplier of Apple’s iPhone 12 line, is expected to see its revenue boosted in the fourth quarter driven by the demand for the 5G cellphones. Foxconn has also denied a Reuters report suggesting the company has formed a task force targeting Chinese electronics manufacturer Luxshare, allegedly seen as a rival in its dominance of iPhone assembly business.
