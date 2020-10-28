Fields of flowers to bloom on Taipei’s Guandu plain in November

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beginning on Nov. 1, the public will be able to enjoy more than four hectares of blooming flowers on Taipei’s Guandu Plain.

Held annually since 2018, the Guandu Flower Carnival is the result of the Taipei Public Works Department's efforts to promote the planting of landscape green manure crops by rewarding landowners and farmers who do so after regular crops are harvested.

The floral sea has been expanded from 1.71 hectares in 2018 to 4.06 ha in 2019 and 4.38 ha this year. According to the department, farmers have used broadcast seeding to plant species of cosmos, sulphur cosmos, zinnias, and sunflowers.

The 4.38-ha areas is greater than 105 basketball courts put together, department official Hung Yan-ping (洪燕萍) pointed out, adding that in addition to enjoying the flowers, visitors can admire Datun Mountain and Guanyin Mountain in the distance. The various flowers have been gradually blooming and will reach full bloom from Nov. 7–16, according to Hung.

The best way to get to the blooming fields is by bicycle. Ride along the Keelung riverside bike path between Shilin and Guandu to get to Baxia Pumping Station (八仙抽水站). Once there, go down the stairs to reach the fields.

For more information about the event and transportation, refer to the Taipei Public Works Department website.



(Taipei Public Works Department photos)