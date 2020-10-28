Missile test surprises residents of northeast Taiwan

An exhaust plume is all that residents of Yilan County saw of Wednesday morning's missile test. An exhaust plume is all that residents of Yilan County saw of Wednesday morning's missile test. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The firing of a missile in Yilan County Wednesday morning (Oct. 28) was heard by people as far as 20 kilometers away, but they only saw the exhaust plume, according to local reports.

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST, 國家中山科學研究院) had applied to test ground-to-air missiles on Wednesday in both Yilan County's Su'ao Township and at Jiupeng Base in Pingtung County, CNA reported.

In both cases, the applications did not state a maximum altitude, which suggests that a new type of missile was being tested, according to experts.

When one missile took off from the Yilan site at 9:20 a.m., residents 20 km away in Luodong and Dongshan heard the noise. However, they were not sure whether it was a fighter jet or missile.

The NCSIST and Ministry of National Defense have yet to comment about the nature of the tested missile. Taiwan has declared the week “Combat Readiness Week” as China continues sending warplanes into the island nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).